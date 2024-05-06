Former President Donald Trump on Monday highlighted that donors to President Joe Biden are fueling the anti-Israel protests at a host of American colleges.

Authorities have arrested more than 2,100 individuals during the growing protests across the nation.

“It just came out that Columbia just canceled their commencement [ceremony],” Trump told reporters before entering a Manhattan courthouse. “That shouldn’t happen.”

“And it also came out that the protesters, many of the protests, are backed by Biden’s donors, okay. Are you listening, Israel?” Trump questioned. “I hope you’re getting smart.”

“They’re backed by donors. That’s where the money’s coming from,” Trump said. “And I’m not surprised at all.”

The Biden donors behind the protests are George Soros and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Politico reported Sunday:

Two of the main organizers behind protests at Columbia University and on other campuses are Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow. Both are supported by the Tides Foundation, which is seeded by Democratic megadonor George Soros as well as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and it in turn supports numerous small nonprofits that work for social change. (Gates did not return a request for comment, and Soros declined to comment.) … Several other groups involved in pro-Palestinian protests are backed by a foundation funded by Susan and Nick Pritzker, heir to the Hyatt Hotel empire — and supporters of Biden and numerous Democratic campaigns, including $6,600 to the Biden Victory Fund a few months ago and more than $300,000 during the 2020 campaign.