Donald Trump to Headline Minnesota GOP Lincoln Reagan Dinner

Former President Donald Trump is set to headline the Minnesota Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan dinner next week.

In response to an announcement from the Republican Party of Minnesota, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) said he is “honored to welcome” Trump to the state.

“We are going to end the failed policies of the Biden Administration and get this country back on track,” Emmer said in a statement.

The event falls on the same day as the high school graduation of Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump.

Breitbart News previously reported that Trump said if he wins the Republican presidential nomination, he would be aggressively competing against whoever the Democrats pick to be their presidential nominee.

Along with campaigning hard in battleground states such as Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Nevada, Trump said he would be aggressively campaigning in states such as New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Minnesota, and New Mexico.

“One of the other things I’m going to do — and I may be foolish in doing it — is I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” Trump said during an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

Trump clarified that he plans to hold rallies and speeches in those states.

A Minnesota poll — conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, which surveyed roughly 600 and 800 “likely general election voters” between April 29 and May 1 — found that 49 percent of voters would pick Trump, while 46 percent said they would vote for President Joe Biden.

When independent candidates such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, were added to the mix, Trump and Biden were tied with 40 percent, Kennedy received nine percent, and West and Stein each received one percent.

States such as Minnesota, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and New Mexico have not turned red for the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in a general election in many years.

Former President George W. Bush was the last Republican presidential nominee to win one of those states, winning New Mexico in 2004.

The Republican Party has not won the state of Minnesota in a general election with its presidential nominee since 1972 when former President Richard Nixon won the state.