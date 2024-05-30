Joe Biden Refuses to Answer if He’ll Serve a Full 4-year Term if Reelected

President Joe Biden refused to answer when asked in Pennsylvania on Wednesday if he will serve a full four-year term if reelected in November.

Only 38 percent of Americans approve of Vice President Kamala Harris, FiveThirtyEight polling shows.

After arriving for his seventh visit in 2024 to the Keystone State, Biden stood on the tarmac with supporters for what appeared to be a photo.

A reporter asked him, “President Biden, will you be serving your full four-year term or handing over power to Vice President Harris?”

Biden, pointing to his head with one finger, shouted back, “You’re not hurt, are you?”

“I can’t hear you. Can you approach?” the reporter politely replied.

Biden responded with an angry face and a terse reply.

“Did you fall on your head or something?” he asked:

A reporter asks Biden if he'll serve a full 4-year term if elected or hand over power to VP Harris, and Biden gets visibly agitated, asking if the reporter fell on his head 😂 pic.twitter.com/JhElx30wU9 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 29, 2024

The question comes as “[a]nxiety has morphed into palpable trepidation” among a reported dozen Democrat party leaders and operatives over concerns about the prospects of Biden losing the election to former President Donald Trump.

Nearly three-quarters of voters believe the nation is “out of control” and on the “wrong track” under Biden, a Hart Research/Public Opinion Strategies/NBC News poll found, the highest negative number for any president recorded by the pollster.

Numerous recent polls show that Biden has lost support among demographics key to his 2020 victory:

NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist: A majority of independent voters believe Biden is a greater threat to democracy than Trump.

ABC News/Ipsos: Trump is in a dead heat with Biden among suburban women.

USA Today/Suffolk University: Among Hispanics, Trump leads Biden by five points (39-34 percent).

Wall Street Journal: 30 percent of black men and 11 percent of black women intend to vote for Trump.

New York Times: Trump and Biden are essentially tied among 18-to-29-year-olds.

Biden will presumably accept the Democrat party’s domination at the Democratic National Convention in August. Democrats could take a three-step political process to replace Biden at the convention, according to a previous report, but it would require Biden to step aside.

