A 15-year-old boy is under arrest for allegedly shooting a 13-year-old boy to death and shooting a 16-year-old girl as well.

WSMV reported that incident occurred in Nashville’s Red Caboose Park just prior to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The shooting followed a fight and the 16-year-old girl was able to the get the fire station to get help. Her 13-year-old brother was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The 15-year-old gunman was apprehended by police .less than a mile from where the shooting occurred.

WKRN noted a police K9 helped locate the gun believed to have been used in the shooting. It was in the path the 15-year-old had taken after leaving the scene.

The deceased 13-year-old was identified as Aayden Hayes.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell commented on the shooting, saying, “My heart breaks tonight for the families who experienced first hand the tragedy of gun violence in a park in Bellevue. I am grateful to first responders who immediately rendered aid as well as the Metro police officers who quickly apprehended a possible suspect. We are awaiting further details from the investigation.”

