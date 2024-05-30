Melinda French Gates announced this week that she is dumping one billion dollars into women’s organizations around the world, including groups that promote killing unborn babies via abortion in the United States.

“While I have long focused on improving contraceptive access overseas, in the post-Dobbs era, I now feel compelled to support reproductive rights here at home,” French Gates wrote in a New York Times op-ed. “For too long, a lack of money has forced organizations fighting for women’s rights into a defensive posture while the enemies of progress play offense. I want to help even the match.”

French Gates said the new spending will come from her organization Pivotal — not from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a far-left organization she founded with her now-ex husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, that focuses on globalist initiatives like climate change, gender issues, and vaccination. French Gates is officially leaving her role at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation next week after almost 25 years of involvement, she wrote.

The $1 billion in spending will be distributed over the next two years to “people and organizations working on behalf of women and families around the world, including reproductive rights in the United States,” she wrote.

“Despite the pressing need, only about 2 percent of charitable giving in the United States goes to organizations focused on women and girls, and only about half a percentage point goes to organizations focused on women of color specifically,” she continued. “When we allow this cause to go so chronically underfunded, we all pay the cost. As shocking as it is to contemplate, my 1-year-old granddaughter may grow up with fewer rights than I had.”

More specifically, French Gates said she has begun directing grants throught her organization to groups like National Women’s Law Center, the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and the Center for Reproductive Rights, a global legal organization headquartered in New York City that focuses on dismantling pro-life laws and promoting the killing of unborn babies in abortions.

French Gates said she is “also experimenting with novel tactics to bring a wider range of perspective into philanthropy,” most recently by offering 12 people she “admire[s]” with their own $20 million grant-making funds to distribute how she or he sees fit. The list of individuals includes former authoritarian New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who has since gone on to accept an unpaid role combating “online extremism” after stepping down in January of 2023.

This fall, French Gates said she would also introduce a $250 million initiative “focused on improving the mental and physical health of women and girls globally.”

“As a young woman, I could never have imagined that one day I would be part of an effort like this. Because I have been given this extraordinary opportunity, I am determined to do everything I can to seize it and to set an agenda that helps other women and girls set theirs, too,” she said.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.