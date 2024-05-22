AOC Admits NYC Trial Is Keeping Donald Trump Off the Campaign Trail

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — also known as AOC — said the “quiet part out loud,” in the eyes of former President Donald Trump and his supporters: that the business records trial sparked by Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against him is keeping him off the campaign trail.

After the Trump campaign announced this week that Trump was doing an event in the South Bronx on Thursday evening, Ocasio-Cortez told reporters he was doing so because the trial was keeping him tied up in New York.

“By the way, he’s doing it in the South Bronx, not to make a point, but because he’s got court, and the man practically has the legal version of an ankle bracelet around him, and he can’t leave the five boroughs because you always have to be in court. And so it is truly an embarrassment to him,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday.

AOC says the quiet part out loud: They stopped Trump from campaigning by putting him in a "legal version of an ankle bracelet"

Her remarks validated Trump’s repeated assertions that the charges brought against him by Bragg were an attempt to keep him tied up in court and off the campaign trial and interfere with the 2024 presidential election.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who got into a heated exchange with Ocasio-Cortez last week in which she said the New York congresswoman lacked “intelligence,” posted on X:

Remember last week when I said AOC is not intelligent. She just proved my point. AOC admits the Democrat’s Lawfare against Trump is like an electronic ankle monitor limiting his ability to campaign. That’s called election interference baby girl.

Remember last week when I said AOC is not intelligent. She just proved my point. AOC admits the Democrat's Lawfare against Trump is like an electronic ankle monitor limiting his ability to campaign. That's called election interference baby girl.

Trump has previously made other stops in the Bronx, including once to a bodega where a store clerk was arrested after defending himself against an attacker, and another time to visit construction workers.

