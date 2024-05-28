An illegal alien charged with murdering a woman in Berkeley County, West Virginia, spent over two decades in an El Salvador prison before getting released into the United States on President Joe Biden’s watch, new details reveal.

David Antonio Calderon, a 46-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was booked this month in Frederick County, Virginia, after having a warrant out for his arrest in West Virginia for allegedly murdering a woman.

New details of Calderon’s past have since been reported by Adam Shaw at Fox News Digital and West Virginia Metro News, revealing that Calderon served time in an El Salvador prison from January 1999 to August 2021 for drunk driving, sexual assault, murder, aggravated robbery, and drug crimes.

In March 2023, after being released from prison in El Salvador in 2021, Calderon sought to seek asylum in Canada via the U.S. northern border but was denied. Canadian authorities turned him over to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody, and Calderon was released with a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge.

On May 6, law enforcement discovered a 33-year-old woman’s body after firefighters extinguished a couch that was on fire in Berkeley County. The woman had been reported missing from Jefferson County’s home confinement program.

In April, police allege that Calderon attacked two homeless people at random with baseball bats behind a Walmart store in Jefferson County, seriously injuring them. As a result, a warrant for his arrest for malicious assault was issued.

Only a couple of days after the woman’s body was found, Calderon was arrested on warrants related to the two attacks. After he was booked on the assault charges, he was charged with murdering the woman.

Calderon remains in custody at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County and is fighting his extradition to Berkeley County on the murder charges.

