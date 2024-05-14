An illegal alien is accused of murdering a 33-year-old woman in Berkeley County, West Virginia, after allegedly attacking two homeless people with baseball bats and leaving them seriously injured in Jefferson County, West Virginia.

David Antonio Calderon, a 46-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, has been booked in Frederick County, Virginia, after having a warrant out for his arrest in Berkeley County for allegedly murdering a woman sometime earlier this month.

On May 6, law enforcement discovered the 33-year-old woman’s body after firefighters extinguished a couch that was on fire in Berkeley County. The woman had been reported missing from Jefferson County’s home confinement program.

In April, police allege that Calderon attacked two homeless people at random with baseball bats behind a Walmart store in Jefferson County, seriously injuring them. As a result, a warrant for his arrest for malicious assault was issued.

Only a couple of days after the woman’s body was found, Calderon was arrested on warrants related to the two attacks. After he was booked on the assault charges, he was charged with murdering the woman.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said Calderon had attempted to seek asylum in Canada via the U.S. northern border but was denied. He was then turned over to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody and released with a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge.

Calderon remains in custody at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County while waiting to be extradited to Berkeley County on the murder charges.

