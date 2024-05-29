Exclusive — Trump Lawyer: Merchan Keeping Trump in Courthouse so He Can’t Campaign

Judge Juan Merchan is keeping former President Donald Trump off the campaign trail by forcing him to wait at the courthouse while the jury deliberates, Trump lawyer Jesse Binnall said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

“Why are they keeping him in the courtroom?” host Mike Slater asked Binnall during the Wednesday appearance.

“I think we all know that the entire reason that Judge Merchan had scheduled this case for when he scheduled it for and why he has been very, very deliberate in keeping Donald Trump in the courtroom and now making so he can’t even, you know, leave the courthouse area is because he wants to keep Donald Trump off the campaign trail,” Binnall said, explaining that no matter what the verdict, Merchan wins in that he was able to keep Trump off the campaign trail for a significant amount of time.

“He knows that the process is the punishment, that even if a jury comes back with a not guilty verdict, or the jury comes back hung, he’s still got his pound of flesh in this because he’s been able to keep Donald Trump from going out and campaigning, while his chosen candidate Joe Biden has been not only free to go around the country campaigning, but using this case in order to attack Donald Trump,” he explained.

“It’s just one of the biggest travesties of justice I think we’ve ever seen in our criminal justice system,” he added.

Binnall’s appearance follows the Biden-Harris press conference outside of the courtroom on Tuesday, which featured actor Robert De Niro unleashing an unhinged anti-Trump rant.

