Donald Trump Jr.: Sentencing Date ‘Election Interference’

The sentencing date for former President Donald Trump in his business records trial — where the Manhattan jury found him guilty on all 34 counts — is yet another form of election interference, Donald Trump Jr. said on Thursday.

“Sentencing is 4 days before the GOP Convention…They’re not even trying to hide the ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!!” he exclaimed:

Sentencing is 4 days before the GOP Convention…They're not even trying to hide the ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2024

Indeed, Judge Juan Merchan set the sentencing date just four days ahead of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Trump is expected to be formally nominated as the GOP presidential candidate. The convention takes place July 15-18. Trump’s sentencing is July 11 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Others agree the entire case, verdict, and trial date are a form of election interference by the radical left, engaging in lawfare against Trump:

This decision is a disgrace to the rule of law and our Constitution. Dems invented a felony to "get Trump," with the help of a Soros funded prosecutor and a Biden donor Judge, who rigged the entire case to get this outcome. This isn't justice, it's election interference. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 30, 2024

Say it with me: ELECTION INTERFERENCE — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 30, 2024

President Trump's trial is not about the law or criminal justice. It's about politics for the Democrats. I can imagine Joe Biden's press conference from the White House where he gloats about convicting Donald Trump. This is the most brazen case of election interference in… pic.twitter.com/GSYbt5q2Ku — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 30, 2024

Most Americans understand that this trial was a political witch hunt and would have never been brought forth if Donald Trump was not running for President. Today is a dark day for our country and is an embarrassment to our judicial system. This is clear election interference… — Congressman Josh Brecheen (@RepBrecheen) May 30, 2024

RELATED VIDEO — Donald Trump Speaks After Convicted on All 34 Counts: “This Is Far from Over”:

This story is developing.

