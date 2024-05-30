Donald Trump Jr.: Sentencing Date ‘Election Interference’

Hannah Knudsen

The sentencing date for former President Donald Trump in his business records trial — where the Manhattan jury found him guilty on all 34 counts — is yet another form of election interference, Donald Trump Jr. said on Thursday.

“Sentencing is 4 days before the GOP Convention…They’re not even trying to hide the ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!!” he exclaimed:

Indeed, Judge Juan Merchan set the sentencing date just four days ahead of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Trump is expected to be formally nominated as the GOP presidential candidate. The convention takes place July 15-18. Trump’s sentencing is July 11 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Others agree the entire case, verdict, and trial date are a form of election interference by the radical left, engaging in lawfare against Trump:

This story is developing.

