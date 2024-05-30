Jim Jordan: Trump’s ‘Kangaroo Court’ Verdict Is ‘Travesty of Justice’

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) blistered a Manhattan verdict after the jury in former President Donald Trump’s business records trial reportedly found him guilty on all 34 counts.

“The verdict is a travesty of justice,” Jordan said in a statement. “The Manhattan kangaroo court shows what happens when our justice system is weaponized by partisan prosecutors in front of a biased judge with an unfair process, designed to keep President Trump off the campaign trail and avoid bringing attention to President Biden’s failing radical policies.

“Americans see through Democrats’ lawfare tactics and know President Trump will be vindicated on appeal.”

His committee’s X account was even more direct, offering a simple one word statement.

“Rigged.”

Rigged. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 30, 2024

Jordan and other Trump allies have attacked the multiple lawsuits brought against Trump – which they’ve called “lawfare.” The trial has kept Trump off the campaign trail and cost significant legal fees.

Judge Juan Merchan, whose daughter billed the Biden 2020 presidential campaign millions, set sentencing for July 11 at 10 a.m. ET, placing it only four days before the Republican National Convention.

Jordan and his committee are continuing to lead investigations into President Joe Biden and his family’s business dealings, which the Biden Department of Justice has largely ignored.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.