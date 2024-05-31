Donald Trump Vows to Fight: ‘This Is Bigger than My Presidency’

Former President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Friday that despite the political persecution, he was fighting for something beyond himself.

“I’m out there, and I don’t mind being out there because I’m doing something for this country, and I’m doing something for our Constitution — it’s very important, far beyond me,” he said. “This can’t be allowed to happen to other presidents; it should never be allowed to happen in the future. But this is far beyond me. This is bigger than Trump. This is bigger than me.”

President Trump: “I’m out there and I don’t mind being out there, because I’m doing something for this country and I’m doing something for our Constitution…this is bigger than Trump.” pic.twitter.com/I8pv9V1gqh — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) May 31, 2024

He later added, “It’s a very sad thing that’s happening in our country.”

“It’s a thing that I’m honored, in a way, I’m honored — it’s not that it’s pleasant. It’s very bad for family, it’s very bad for friends and businesses. But I’m honored to be involved in it, because somebody has to do it. And I might as well keep going and be the one. But I’m very honored to be involved, because we’re fighting for our Constitution.”

The jury in the business records trial returned a guilty verdict on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, which would be a misdemeanor under state law but was upgraded to a felony by Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg since he argued it was done with the intent to hide or commit another crime. The jury did not have to agree on what that crime was.

Trump, during the press conference, called the trial “very unfair.”

“We weren’t allowed to use our elections expert under any circumstances. You saw what happened to some of the witnesses who were crucified by this man,” he said, speaking of Judge Juan Merchan. “He looks like an angel but is really a devil,” he added.

Trump listed several requests his defense team made, such as a venue change and for a judge “that wasn’t conflicted.”

“Nobody’s seen anything like it,” he said.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on “X,” Truth Social, or on Facebook.