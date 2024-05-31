Former President Donald Trump’s campaign raised $34.8 million from small-dollar donors after a Manhattan jury found him guilty on Thursday, the Trump campaign announced Friday morning.

The small dollar haul is a massive amount that nearly doubles the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform, the campaign said. For context, the Biden campaign raised $51 million for all of April, well short of the $76 million Trump’s campaign raised with the party committee.

Small-dollar donations are significant because they can give again and again.

“From just minutes after the sham trial verdict was announced, our digital fundraising system was overwhelmed with support, and despite temporary delays online because of the amount of traffic, President Trump raised $34.8 million dollars from small dollar donors,” Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, Trump campaign senior advisers, said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News.

“Not only was the amount historic, but 29.7% of yesterday’s donor’s were brand new donors to the WinRed platform,” they continued.

“President Trump and our campaign are immensely grateful from this outpouring of support from patriots across our country,” they added. “President Trump is fighting to save our nation, and November 5 is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict.”

The announcement of the massive haul comes as major Republican donors pledged millions of dollars in support of Trump in the wake of the guilty verdict.

Those include:

Hotelier Robert Bigelow ($5 million)

Tech investor Shaun Maguire ($300,000)

Former Trump ambassador to Jamaica Don Tapia ($1 million)

The Biden campaign has $83 million in the bank, according to April’s fundraising totals, while Trump has 49 million, CNN reported.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.