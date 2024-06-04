The United States Navy Special Warfare Command — the command overseeing U.S. Navy SEALs and other Navy special operations forces — celebrated Pride Month with a special graphic posted on its Facebook page on June 1.

The graphic — which had rainbow colors and its official insignia with the words “dignity,” “service,” “respect,” equality,” and “pride” — was posted to its official Facebook.

After receiving backlash, the command then limited who could comment on the post:

The most-liked comment on the post was, “This is a slap in the face of every special warfare operator that has put their lives on the line for our nation.”

The second most-liked comment was, “Man this woke sh.. is like a cancer and needs to be handled and delt [sic] with as a threat to national security. Gone way too far.”

The third most-liked comment was, “So glad I got out before this bullshit took over.”

The Command did not post the graphic on X or its Instagram page.

The post was highlighted on X by Libs of TikTok, however.

“The Navy Seals have gone woke. Our elite special forces. This is terrifying,” the account posted:



Former Navy SEAL and Newsmax show host Carl Higbie responded: “Negative ghost rider”:

Negative ghost rider — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) June 2, 2024

Despite June also being Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month, Navy Special Warfare Command posted its Pride Month post first and its PTSD Awareness Month post second. The command did not restrict comments on the latter post:

It is not the first time the U.S. Navy has sparked controversy on social media.

In 2023, the U.S. Navy acknowledged recruiting a drag queen to be part of a pilot “digital ambassador” program to try to boost recruitment, as previously reported by Breitbart News.

The Navy provided training to the drag queen and enlisted sailor, who went by the stage name “Harpy Daniels.”

The sailor, U.S. Navy Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, claimed he performed drag queen shows while deployed on aircraft carriers.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.