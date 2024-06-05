The popular fish taco chain Rubio’s Coastal Grill will be closing 48 locations in California due to the “rising cost of doing business.”

A Rubio’s spokesperson confirmed to KTLA that underperforming stores in the Golden State will be shutting due to the “current business climate.” As many as 24 Rubio’s locations in Los Angeles will close along with 13 locations in San Diego and 11 locations in Northern California.

“Making the decision to close a store is never an easy one … While painful, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic long-term plan to position Rubio’s for success for years to come,” the spokesperson told KTLA.

Rubio’s made no mention of California Assembly Bill 1228, which took effect in April and forced companies to pay a fast-food workers a minimum wage of $20 an hour.

“Many restaurants have responded by raising menu prices and, in some cases, laying off workers,” noted the outlet.

As Breitbart News reported recently, inflation under the Joe Biden administration has caused fast food prices to soar.

“Fast food inflation has a disparate impact across racial and ethnic groups due to different levels of fast food consumption,” it noted. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 42.4 percent of non-Hispanic black adults consume fast food, compared with 37.6 percent of non-Hispanic white adults, 35.5 percent of Hispanic adults, and 30.6 percent of Asian adults.”

“The higher price tag of popular foods may be creating political problems for Biden. Thirty percent of black men and 11 percent of black women intend to vote for former President Donald Trump, a Wall Street Journal poll found, a dramatic increase from 2020,” it added.

