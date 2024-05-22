Bidenomics: Fast Food Costs Soar — McChicken up 199%, Frosty up 111%, Taco Bell Burrito up 132%

Fast food is no longer healthy for your wallet. Common fast food favorites increased in price under President Joe Biden’s so-called Bidenomics.

Fast food inflation has a disparate impact across racial and ethnic groups due to different levels of fast food consumption. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 42.4 percent of non-Hispanic black adults consume fast food, compared with 37.6 percent of non-Hispanic white adults, 35.5 percent of Hispanic adults, and 30.6 percent of Asian adults.

The higher price tag of popular foods may be creating political problems for Biden. Thirty percent of black men and 11 percent of black women intend to vote for former President Donald Trump, a Wall Street Journal poll found, a dramatic increase from 2020.

Popeyes, Taco Bell, and Chipotle raised prices by at least 75 percent, according to the Food Institute:

Popeyes Regular Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (+134 percent)

Taco Bell’s Beefy 5-Layer Burrito (+132 percent)

Wendy’s Small Frosty (+111 percent)

Taco Bell Chalupa Supreme (+110 percent)

Burger King Small Icee (+101 percent)

Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch (+100 percent)

McDonalds McChicken (+199%) Prices in nearly 500 California Chipotle restaurants spiked from six percent to seven percent during just the first week of April, the Journal reported. Chick-fil-A raised prices by 10.6 percent between mid-February and mid-April, Gordon Haskett Research Advisors estimated, along with Starbucks by 7.8 percent and Shake Shack by 7.7 percent.

Fast food price increases since Joe Biden came into office. It isn’t your imagination, fast food is insanely more expensive than it used to be. This is Bidenomics. pic.twitter.com/m2ZFDOAgX4 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 21, 2024

Biden blames inflation on Trump, falsely claiming twice in May that it was nine percent when he took office.

“[N]o president’s had the run we’ve had in terms of creating jobs and bringing down inflation,” Biden told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “It was nine percent when I came into office, nine percent.”

“There’s corporate greed going on out there, and it’s got to be dealt with,” Biden blamed small and large businesses.

“Corporate price gouging” is the Biden administration’s latest narrative to displace the responsibility of soaring costs. “Biden’s top economic priorities are fighting inflation and lowering costs for the American people,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates recently claimed . “Standing up to corporate price gouging is at the core of that fight.”

A majority of voters (51 percent) believe their financial position is worse off under Biden’s economic policies, a Financial Times/Michigan Ross poll recently showed. The poll also found damaging results for Biden’s reelection chances:

Only 28 percent of voters said Biden’s economy helped their financial situation

Seventy-one percent said economic conditions are negative

Eighty percent said soaring prices are one of their biggest challenges

“The poll results, which come less than six months before November’s presidential election, suggest voters are still blaming Biden for high consumer prices such as those for petrol and food,” the Times analyzed.

BIDENOMICS: Restaurants are struggling to attract customers as eating out remains "more expensive than ever" in the Biden economy. "These are not the times where people feel like they can splurge." pic.twitter.com/Uq8EaQD13X — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 21, 2024

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.