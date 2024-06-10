Domestic support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on the rise as the Jewish State’s war against the Iran-backed Islamic terror group Hamas advances, according to poll numbers showing the right-wing bloc in Israel nearing 60 seats.
Israel’s Channel 14 published the results of a survey conducted by Direct Polls on Monday, showing that if elections were held now, Netanyahu’s Likud Party would receive 26 mandates, one of its best numbers since the October 7 massacre — the most brutal attack on Jews since the Nazi Holocaust.
In a matchup for prime minister between Netanyahu and his longtime rival, centrist Benny Gantz, Netanyahu is the preferred candidate, securing 47 percent of the total sample’s support — at a yearly high — compared to Gantz’s 31 percent.
The poll also showed Gantz’s National Unity Party coming in second, receiving only 17 mandates.
“The people of Israel recognize we’re in a war for our national survival. And one thing is for sure, they view every effort to overthrow the government and force Israel to surrender as a reason to support Netanyahu more, not less,” wrote conservative American-Israeli columnist Caroline Glick.
If you stand with Israel, you stand with Netanyahu because he's the leader the people of Israel choose. In Ch. 14's tracking poll today, Netanyahu is leading Gantz 47-31. Likud is leading Gantz's party 26-17 seats and the Right-Religious bloc is leading the left's bloc 59-51.… https://t.co/Xa9VpAJAhY
— Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) June 10, 2024
The poll comes as Gantz resigned from Israel’s War Cabinet on Sunday reportedly due to the lack of a postwar plan for Gaza. While the move does not immediately threaten Netanyahu, it increases his reliance on right-wing allies.
