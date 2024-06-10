Domestic support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on the rise as the Jewish State’s war against the Iran-backed Islamic terror group Hamas advances, according to poll numbers showing the right-wing bloc in Israel nearing 60 seats.

Israel’s Channel 14 published the results of a survey conducted by Direct Polls on Monday, showing that if elections were held now, Netanyahu’s Likud Party would receive 26 mandates, one of its best numbers since the October 7 massacre — the most brutal attack on Jews since the Nazi Holocaust.

In a matchup for prime minister between Netanyahu and his longtime rival, centrist Benny Gantz, Netanyahu is the preferred candidate, securing 47 percent of the total sample’s support — at a yearly high — compared to Gantz’s 31 percent.

The poll also showed Gantz’s National Unity Party coming in second, receiving only 17 mandates.

“The people of Israel recognize we’re in a war for our national survival. And one thing is for sure, they view every effort to overthrow the government and force Israel to surrender as a reason to support Netanyahu more, not less,” wrote conservative American-Israeli columnist Caroline Glick.

The poll comes as Gantz resigned from Israel’s War Cabinet on Sunday reportedly due to the lack of a postwar plan for Gaza. While the move does not immediately threaten Netanyahu, it increases his reliance on right-wing allies.