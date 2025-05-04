Watch: Rosie O’Donnell Claims President Trump Suffering from ‘Cognitive Decline’

Actress and former The View co-host, Rosie O’Donnell, who moved to Ireland after the election, claimed President Donald Trump has suffered a serious “cognitive decline” in a rant she posted to TikTok.

In her post to fans, the comedienne who is now resident of Ireland claimed that video of Trump’s recent speeches show he is no longer in command of his mental faculties.

“When are people going to start to realize how much he is in a cognitive decline,” O’Donnell rambled, “how he can’t form coherent thoughts or sentences?”

“He had a speech the other day and he couldn’t say the word ‘anonymous.’ He was like, ‘It was a menon — menon — menominee…’ Something is very off with him,” for former The View host exclaimed.

The extremist, left-winger then added, “You know, there’s a 25th Amendment or — isn’t that what it is, when you can say our president is not with it enough anymore to be the leader of the free world? And aren’t we there? Aren’t we there?”

O’Donnell then attacked the president’s supporters.

“And the delusion is deep with his followers, I have to say. I don’t quite understand it. This rich man who is desecrating all that we hold sacred in the United States of America, and these people are still cheering for him and, you know, writing posts about, you know, ‘Terry Moran is bad and Trump owned him.’ Did you watch that interview? Trump did not own him. Trump was a petty bully on a child playground. I mean, come on, everybody, everybody, get together. Willful blindness has to end. And pray for us, ‘cause we’re gonna need it,” she ranted.

O’Donnell may want to try and convince fans that she feels the president’s decline is recent, but she has been saying these same things for close to a decade already. She made similar comments back in May of 2017, for instance, when she claimed that a Tweet Trump posted at the time “shows his seriously declining mental health.”

The election denier and former TV host recently moved from the U.S. to Ireland claiming that she felt “unsafe” living in America in the wake of Donald Trump’s massive 2024 election victory.

She also admitted that the move to Ireland was planned with help from her therapist.

Last month, O’Donnell, who rarely posts anything to social media without bashing Trump and his supporters and who also goes on anti-Trump rants in every interview, insisted on a podcast with disgraced former CNN correspondent Jim Acosta that it is Trump who is obsessed with her, and not the other way around.

