Trump Dismisses a Third Term — ‘Four Years Is Plenty of Time’

President Donald Trump said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he was not considering a third term as president.

Host Kristen Welker said, “The Trump organization is selling hats that say Trump 2028. Are you seriously considering a third term, Mr. President, even though it’s prohibited by the Constitution or is this about staying politically viable?”

Trump said, “I will say this: so many people want me to do it. I have never had requests so strong as that, but it’s something that, to the best of my knowledge, you’re not allowed to do. I don’t know if that’s constitutional, that they’re not allowing you to do or anything else, but there are many people willing to wear the 2028 hats, but this is not something I’m looking to do. I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally, a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward, but I think we’ll have four years, And I think four years is plenty of time to do something really spectacular.”

Welker said, “The constitution does prohibit it. Some of your allies are pretty serious about this, though, Mr. President. I’ve spoken to them. They say they are coming up with potential ways obviously the biggest one would be a constitutional amendment.”

Trump said, “That’s because they like the job I’m doing, and that’s a compliment.”

Welker said, “Who do you see as your successor?”

Trump said, “It’s far too early to say that, but I do have a vice president and typically and, JD is doing a fantastic job. I don’t want to get involved in that, I think he’s a fantastic, brilliant guy. Marco is great. There are a lot of them that are great.”

