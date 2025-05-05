CBS News Portrays Russia Hoaxer Marc Elias as a Victim

CBS News’ 60 Minutes portrayed Democrat election lawyer Marc Elias as a victim of President Donald Trump’s supposed retaliation against law firms — without once mentioning Elias’s sordid background.

CBS’ Scott Pelley portrayed Elias as a hero, the only lawyer brave enough to speak out against a series of executive orders by Trump targeting large law firms that participated in, or hired, lawyers who opposed him.

Pelley neglected to mention that Elias was the architect of the Democrats’ “Russia collusion” hoax in 2016; that he led the effort to change election laws in 2020; and that he has a long history of dirty political tricks.

Nor did Pelley mention that Elias had been sanctioned by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for unethical conduct. Instead, he was portrayed as an innocent victim, a symbol of the “system of justice.”

CBS News showed none of the same concern when Elias’s Democratic allies were targeting Trump’s attorneys for intimidation and frivolous Bar complaints.

Pelley also failed to interview one pro-Trump attorney.

