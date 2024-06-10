Trump Endorses Sam Brown in Critical Nevada Senate Race: ‘He Will Never Let You Down’

Donald Trump endorsed former Army Captain Sam Brown in the Nevada Senate race, all but locking up a Republican primary win for Brown and the chance to take on Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) in November.

Trump made his announcement Sunday night on Truth Social after a signature rally in Las Vegas.

“Sam Brown is a FEARLESS AMERICAN PATRIOT, a Purple Heart Recipient, who has proven he has the ‘PURE GRIT’ and COURAGE to take on our Enemies, both Foreign and Domestic,” Trump said. “Sam is now running for U.S. Senate in the Great State of Nevada, primarily because he knows that Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left are A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY.”

He continued, “Our Country can no longer stand with this Corrupt and Incompetent “President” calling the shots. As your next Senator, Sam will fight tirelessly to secure our Border, end Migrant Crime, stop Inflation, grow our Economy, STRONGLY SUPPORT OUR GREAT MILITARY/VETS, protect our always under siege Second Amendment, and restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.”

Trump commended Brown and his wife, Amy, and noted Brown’s injuries while serving overseas. Brown’s vehicle ran over an explosive device in Afghanistan in 2008, severely injuring Brown and leaving him with permanent scarring.

“I have gotten to know Sam and his beautiful wife, Amy, a U.S. Army First Lieutenant, and I know in this next chapter of their Life of Service together, they will continue to make us all proud. Sam has already proven his Love for our Country, being horrifically wounded, and making the Comeback of a Lifetime. Sam Brown has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Brown thanked Trump in a statement tying his opponent Rosen to President Joe Biden.

“I am honored to have President Trump’s endorsement of our grassroots Duty First movement for U.S. Senate,” he said in a statement. “Together, we will work towards delivering a better future for every Nevadan! I look forward to helping President Trump pass the America First agenda in the U.S. Senate after we both win in November.

“Our message to every American is clear: relief from the Biden-Rosen American Nightmare will soon be here and the hope of the American Dream will be restored!”

Rosen is one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats this cycle as Republicans look to end Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) tenure as leader of the Senate.

Senate Republicans are set to begin a new era next year with longtime Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stepping down from his leadership post. Brown would be a welcome ally for conservatives.

During his rally Sunday Trump told the crowd in Las Vegas, home to a large number of service industry employees, his administration would not be taxing the tips of people working in hotels, restaurants, or other jobs.

His endorsement of Brown came within hours of the rally.

The Nevada Republican primaries take place June 11.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.