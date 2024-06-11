Heckler Mocks Hunter Biden Entering Court as Jury Deliberates for Second Day

UPDATE: President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges in his federal gun trial .

BREAKING: Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is found guilty on all three federal gun charges. https://t.co/uE8wdHchpk pic.twitter.com/ADW8lVcRvc — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 11, 2024

A heckler mercilessly mocked Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden as they walked from their taxpayer-funded Secret Service vehicle into the Wilmington federal courthouse for the second day of jury deliberations Tuesday.

The video shows Melissa Cohen Biden turning around to look in the direction of the heckler as he appeared to shout, “Guilty of money laundering,” “Hey Hunter,” and “You’re a piece of fraud.”

The heckler also appeared to reference President Joe Biden as the “big guy”:

Hunter Biden arrives courthouse … pic.twitter.com/hEetMqigEs — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 11, 2024

Melissa Cohen Biden is reportedly the only Biden or associate at court today with Hunter, who awaits a verdict on three gun charges.

The exact language on the jury verdict form says, according to NBC News:

As to Count One, charging the defendant with making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, we the jury find the defendant: As to Count Two, charging the defendant with making a false statement with respect to information required to be kept in records, we the jury find the defendant: As to Count Three, charging the defendant with possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, we the jury find the defendant:

Many political pundits speculate if Joe Biden will pardon his son if convicted. The president maintains Hunter did nothing wrong.

“Your son, while there’s no ties to you, could be charged by your Department of Justice. How will that impact your presidency?” MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle asked Joe Biden last year.

“First of all, my son has done nothing wrong,” he replied.

“I trust him. I have faith in him,” Joe Biden claimed. “It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”

