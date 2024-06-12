Exclusive — Sen. Roger Marshall: Democrats ‘Accuse People of What They Are Doing’

Democrats “accuse people of what they are doing,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, reacting to a clip of former FBI Director James Comey asserting that it would be dangerous for former President Donald Trump to win the election.

Comey appeared on MSNBC and asserted that the implications of a second Trump term for the FBI and Justice Department would be “serious.”

WATCH — Durham: Comey Hid Clinton Campaign Plan to Tie Trump to Russia from Investigators:

House Committee on the Judiciary

“Because Trump is coming for those institutions. He knows their power, and I think he has regrets that he didn’t work hard enough to corrupt them last time,” Comey claimed, asserting that this is a “danger for all Americans.”

“He’s going to put people in positions and those organizations. He didn’t have all stars the last time. He’ll have the bottom of the barrel this time, but people who will want to do his will and that should worry every American,” Comey continued before pleading with Americans to vote for President Biden.

WATCH — Comey: “It Has to Be Joe Biden” — I Won’t Consider a GOP Candidate 2024:

“I don’t care how you feel about Joe Biden. You must vote for him because the consequences on the other side are too severe,” Comey said.

Marshall responded by saying that Democrats are “great at projection.”

“They accuse people of what they’re doing. Comey is the one that weaponized the FBI. He’s the one that went after Trump and helped seed this false information. He let Hillary Clinton destroy evidence and just gives her a little a little memo saying, ‘don’t do it again,'” Marshall said, pointing to the hypocrisy of it all.

LISTEN:

“There is a swamp up here. I didn’t know what the swamp was when Donald Trump was running for president and I was running for the House seat at the same time in 2016. I just didn’t know what the swamp was,” the senator said, noting that “James Comey is one of the alligators in that swamp.”

“There’s other people just like him up here. They got to go. That’s why I’m for term limits, not just of senators and House members. I’ve worked for term limits for any type of an executive up here. … Two years would be plenty for me for those folks, maybe four years at the most. The swamp is horrible. It’s much worse than I thought it would be. It’s deeper. It’s muddier. The alligators are bigger than I thought. Comey was one of those alligators,” he added.

