President Joe Biden’s administration is now protecting more than 860,000 foreign nationals from deportation from the United States thanks to its expansion of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program.

Data published by the Congressional Research Service reveals that TPS on Biden’s watch is protecting from deportation about 864,000 foreign nationals today who would otherwise be illegal aliens and eligible for deportation.

The Congressional Research Service reports:

There are currently 16 countries under TPS designations. As of March 31, 2024, approximately 863,880 foreign nationals from the following countries who were in the United States were protected by TPS: Afghanistan, Burma, Cameroon, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Yemen. In addition, certain Palestinians, Liberians, and residents of Hong Kong living in the United States currently maintain relief under Deferred Enforced Departure. [Emphasis added]

TPS’s wide expansion under Biden has been primarily driven by the nearly 345,000 Venezuelans who have taken advantage of the quasi-amnesty program, as well as more than 200,000 Haitians, over 180,000 El Salvadorans, more than 54,000 Hondurans, and more than 50,000 Ukrainians.

Most significantly, most foreign nationals on TPS reside in a handful of states: nearly 300,000 in Florida, almost 94,000 in Texas, 67,840 in New York, and 67,800 in California.

In April, Breitbart News reported that nearly 1.2 million foreign nationals are now eligible for TPS.

TPS was first created under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1990 (INA) and prevents federal immigration officials from deporting people from countries that are designated as experiencing famine, war, or natural disasters.

Since the Clinton administration, TPS has been transformed into a de facto amnesty program as the Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, and now Biden administrations have continuously renewed the program for a variety of countries.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.