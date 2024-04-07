President Joe Biden has helped balloon the number of foreign nationals living in the United States who are eligible or receiving Temporary Protected Status (TPS), making them ineligible for deportation, to nearly 1.2 million.

Analysis from the Pew Research Center reveals that as of late last month, almost 1.2 million foreign nationals are eligible or receiving TPS so they can stay in the U.S., secure work permits, and avoid deportation.

Since taking office, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has added Afghanistan, Burma, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ukraine, and Venezuela to the list of countries where nationals residing in the U.S. but who do not have any immigration status can qualify for TPS.

Last September, Biden extended TPS to almost half a million Venezuelans in the U.S. That was after almost a quarter of a million Venezuelans were offered TPS in 2021.

On Biden’s watch, the nation’s foreign-born population has exploded.

The latest estimates from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) show that more than 51 million foreign-born residents now reside in the U.S. — the largest ever in American history.

“The foreign-born share of the U.S. population has more than tripled since 1970, nearly doubled since 1990, and is up 40 percent just since 2000,” CIS researchers write. “Since President Biden took office in January 2021, the foreign-born population has grown by 6.4 million — larger than the individual populations of 33 states.”

