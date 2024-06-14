Exclusive — Rep. Ronny Jackson: Donald Trump Said Face Abortion Debate Head-On; Democrats Are ‘Extremists on This’

Former President Donald Trump told Republican lawmakers to address the abortion debate head-on, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said during a Friday appearance on Breitbart News Daily, detailing Trump’s Thursday D.C. meeting with lawmakers.

Trump — who played a role in nominating the Supreme Court justices who ultimately overturned Roe v. Wade in their Dobbs decision — revealed his official position on abortion in April, taking the federalist approach by concluding that it should be left up to each individual state.

“This is all about the will of the people. You must follow your heart or, in many cases, your religion or your faith. Do what’s right for your family, and do what’s right for yourself,” Trump said at the time. “Do what’s right for your children. Do what’s right for our country, and vote — [it’s] so important to vote. At the end of the day, it’s all about the will of the people,” he added.

Jackson said Trump encouraged GOP lawmakers to hold fast to their positions, as it is Democrats who are the extremists on this moral issue.

“The Supreme Court ruling basically handed this back over to the states where it belongs, and he said, that’s what you need to focus on. … He goes, when you talk about this, this is a, you know, this is something that gets spun against you, you know, there are gonna be people that that are in tight races — that this is going to be the campaign thing that their opponent tries to use against them,” he said, warning Republicans that leftists will “try to paint you as an extremist.”

“We’re not the extremists. They’re the extremists on this. They’re the ones that are okay [with] basically killing babies all the way up to the moment of birth,” Jackson said, relaying the conversation.

“And, in some cases — you saw with the former Virginia governor — even after they’re born,” he said, referencing former Democrat Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

“They’re okay letting them die if the mother doesn’t want them, right, which is ridiculous. That’s full-blown murder, right? … [S]o they’re the extremists,” he said, adding, “They celebrate abortion.”

“And they’re fine with abortion all the way up until the moment of birth. Think about that. That is a fully formed baby that’s about to take its first breath, and they’re okay [with] sticking an instrument in his head and killing it. That’s what the Democrats are about. They’re the extremists. That’s disgusting. The American people don’t support that,” Jackson continued, explaining that Trump said GOP lawmakers should talk about those realities.

“He said … don’t run away from the issue. Don’t run from this abortion issue. Confront it. Talk about it,” he said.

“He basically told the Republicans … use some common sense, you know, get out there. Don’t run from this, and talk about the reality of it. Don’t let them create a narrative, and don’t let them paint you with their brush,” Jackson added, noting that Trump acknowledges that this is an issue that is very hot in many areas across the country.

“This is an issue that’s winning for Republicans if you talk about the realities of it — not what the left tries to portray. So that was his point,” the congressman added.

