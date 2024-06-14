Hagerty Helps Raise a Million Dollars for Trump in Alabama

Last week, Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) traveled south to neighboring Alabama to raise money for presumptive Republican nominee former President Donald Trump’s election effort.

According to reports, the fundraiser occurred at a supporter’s home in the Birmingham suburbs and included Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Alabama-based 1819 News reported that it raised over $1 million for the Trump campaign.

According to sources close to the fundraiser, Hagerty played a significant role in the event’s success. Initial totals were around $650k, but they grew to over a million with Hagerty’s help.

Alabama Republican Party chairman John Wahl touted the successful fundraiser, highlighting the bond between the people of Alabama and Trump.

“I am very pleased with the success of this event and am thankful to all those who helped make it happen, Wahl said to 1819 News. “There were so many great people working on this project, both in and out of state, and I think that highlights the importance of the battle we’re in. It’s time to restore America and stand strong for the values we hold dear. It’s critical that we, as a party, support the Trump campaign and the principles that made America great. Alabama and the Trump team have always shared a special relationship, and I am proud that we continued that tradition last week.”

