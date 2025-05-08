Bill Gates Plans to Give Away Fortune, Accuses Elon Musk of ‘Killing World’s Poorest Children’

Creepy Bill Gates claims that Elon Musk will be responsible for “killing the world’s poorest children” through his work leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with rooting out wasteful government spending.

The Microsoft co-founder told the Financial Times that Musk will be responsible for “killing the world’s poorest children” by dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

As Breitbart News reported, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced in March that 83 percent of the programs directly funded and administered by USAID had been canceled, as their funding was deemed as antithetical to the core interests of the United States.

“The 5,200 contracts that are now cancelled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, (and in some cases even harmed), the core national interests of the United States,” Rubio said at the time.

The remaining 18 percent of programs, the Secretary of State added, would be retained and “administered more effectively under the State Department.”

Gates, who claims to be concerned about “global health,” continued his fearmongering in an interview with Reuters, where he claimed “the last 25 years” — which notably included the Chinese coronavirus pandemic — have “been miraculous.”

The next “four years” or “six years,” the billionaire added, will involve “funding cuts from a number of countries, including the U.S.”

“And the number of deaths will start going up for the first time,” Gates insisted, claiming, “They went down from around ten million to less than five million, and now, you know, it’s going to be millions of more deaths because of the resources.”

“If you zoom out, though, and look at the next 20 years,” the Microsoft co-founder continued. “I think governments will come back to caring about children surviving.”

“We have a pipeline of innovation,” Gates said, adding, “My fellow philanthropists, I think, will be giving more to these causes.”

On Thursday, the billionaire also said he plans to give away $200 billion by 2045 through his charity foundation.

“Gates is a huge liar,” Musk declared in the comment section of a post in which an X user shared a video of the Microsoft co-founder claiming “six million” people will die if the United States does not reverse its spending cuts.

“We should be going from five million children dying a year over the next five years to four million,” Gates told CBS News in a piece published Thursday.

“And now, with these cuts, if they’re not reversed, we will go to over six million dying,” Gates added. “So, instead of going down, we will go back up.”

While Gates attacks Musk, “he is much more reluctant to criticize Trump directly,” the Financial Times noted, citing the billionaire having visited President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago late last year “for a three-hour dinner” where he walked away “frankly impressed” with “Trump’s interest in innovation in vaccines and HIV.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.