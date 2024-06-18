Brian Jack Wins Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District Runoff Election

Former White House Political Adviser Brian Jack won his Republican primary runoff race on Tuesday evening and will be advancing to the general election in November.

Jack, who has also worked for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), received 16,915 votes, or 66 percent of the vote, while his opponent, Mike Dugan, received 8,727 votes, or 34 percent, according to the New York Times. The Associated Press called the race.

In the lead-up to the election, Fox News reports that Dugan, who is the former Majority Leader of the Georgia State Senate, called Jack a “D.C. insider.”

Dugan reportedly referenced the “out-of-state financial support” for Jack’s campaign, and in response, Jack criticized Dugan for previously supporting a “2015 transportation bill that raised the gas tax to fund improved infrastructure and maintenance,” according to the outlet.

On the Democrat side, Maura Keller, a retired Lieutenant Colonel, received 13, 237 votes, or 53 percent, while her opponent, Val Almonord, received 11,730 votes, or 47 percent.

Jack and Keller will face off in November.