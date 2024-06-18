WATCH — 7th Grader: Trump Popular Among Young People Because Biden’s Inflation Raises Candy Prices

DETROIT, Michigan — A seventh grader told Breitbart News on Friday that former President Donald Trump is popular among young people because the inflation suffered under President Joe Biden’s administration is causing candy, such as Airheads, to cost more.

“My friends love Trump,” Joshua Adler told Breitbart News of his classmates in Wisconsin while attending Turning Point Action’s “The People’s Convention” in Detroit, Michigan.

After being asked if he believes Trump has become more popular among young people in recent years, Adler said, “Definitely,” before giving an anecdote about how he and his classmates have been personally hit with inflation under the Biden administration.

“When I went to the sports center in Eau Claire, the Airheads, now they’re 50 cents,” he said. “They used to be 25 [cents], now it’s 50 [cents].”

Breitbart News replied by asking, “So, you guys are getting affected by the inflation, too, with the Airheads?” to which Adler nodded.

“So that makes Trump more appealing, then?” Breitbart News asked, to which the seventh grader replied, “Yeah.”

After being asked what he would say if he could speak directly to Trump, Adler said that he would tell the 45th president he is “GOATed,” adding, “Good luck in the election.”

Adler also told Breitbart News that he was excited to hear from Trump, who was set to deliver a speech to his supporters in Detroit the following day.

After being asked what he was looking forward to hearing from Trump, the seventh grader said he wanted to hear Trump talk about how “he can save this country, and it’s not too late.”

“It’s not too late to save my generation,” Adler said.

