Exclusive — Suzanne Venker: Women Can Have It All if They Look at the Long Road

Women can have it all — marriage, children, a career — if they look at the long road, women’s life and relationship coach Suzanne Venker said during an exclusive interview with Breitbart News during an appearance at Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit (YWLS).

The YWLS, which took place in San Antonio, Texas, was focused on the theme of women “going back to our roots.” When asked what that means to her, Venker — host of the Suzanne Venker Show — said it comes down to “understanding that women are women, and men are men, and that’s okay.”

“And that’s a good thing, and we can capitalize on that and be complimentary and accept the body God gave us and work with it rather than against it, and you will be successful [rather] than constantly fighting it, which is really what this is, at the core, that culture teaches you — to fight the way things are as if you have the power to change something as powerful as human nature, which we don’t,” Venker explained.

“So, I’m kind of saying, forget all that. Work with it. It’s not a bad thing. It’s a good thing,” she said.

Venker added that women absolutely can have it all, but they have to change the way they look at life.

“The answer is that you can have at all if you look at your life in one long — if you’re looking at the long road,” she said. “You’re playing the long game.”

She explained that a woman’s life is seasonal, having different, drastic seasons in a way that a man’s does not.

“Theirs is more linear because…they’re not the ones who get pregnant or give birth or even really nest in the same way in those early years when mom is home with a baby,” she said.

“So, you’re gonna have that interruption, if you will, or that pause — let’s call it a pause — in your plan that a man won’t have, and, so, to map out your life in the same way that a man does is really going to hurt you down the road, which is basically what I’m talking about today in my in my talk,” she said ahead of her speech to the YWLS crowd.

“Because that’s what the culture teaches: to just map out your life as though you’re no different from a man,” she added.

“And I’m trying to keep people — believe it or not — from having to call me when they’re, 30, 31, 32 and say, ‘…either I haven’t found a man, or I’m married, and I want to stay home, but I can’t financially because my husband doesn’t make enough money, or we bought a house based on two incomes — we shouldn’t have done that.’ But again, that’s gonna go into the message that I’m talking about today…there’s a whole other way to do life than the way that culture teaches that will set you up for success rather than failure,” she added.

WATCH the full interview below: Suzanne Venker Talks Marriage, Children, Career: Can Women Truly Have It All?