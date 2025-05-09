UPDATE: UNC Reportedly Bans Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend from the Football Facility

UPDATE: The University of North Carolina has released a statement saying that Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is not banned from their facilities.

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities,” the statement read.

The University of North Carolina reportedly decided that Bill Belichick’s girlfriend and “muse,” 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, is not welcome at the UNC football facility.

In the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, host Pablo Torre reveals that UNC has told Belichick they would prefer she “muse” elsewhere.

“Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there has been a decision that was made last week by the higher-ups inside the athletic department that had hired Bill Belichick to be the highest paid public employee — not just coach in the state of North Carolina at $10 million a year — and that decision was that Jordon Hudson, she is no longer allowed in the football building,” Torre said. “She is not allowed on the football field.”

Torre added his prediction: “We won’t be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.”

While Hudson has not responded to the report personally, she did retweet a message criticizing the report.

“We live in a culture much too rife with lazy conspiratorial thinking so I try to be very careful when speculating about where real nefariousness exists but this one feels like someone is trying to put the screws (no pun intended) to Belichick and Hudson is part of a bigger plot.”

Torre added, “Bill Belichick’s family is extraordinarily concerned by what has transpired,” and that there is “deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades.”

If true, the report marks a significant moment in Belichick’s career. He’s an older coach and no longer patrolling the sidelines of the NFL gridiron, where he made himself a Hall of Famer. He’s now a formidable but as yet unproven college coach who is being paid at the top of his profession. Would Belichick have brought Hudson onto the field and into the facility in New England?

Highly unlikely.

And that’s just the point. North Carolina knows Belichick is likely a rental at best. In a year or two at most, he’ll be jumping ship to the NFL or some other more high-profile college job. So, while UNC has him and is paying him a king’s ransom, they would like him to take his job as seriously as he did in New England.

And honestly, that’s not too much to ask.