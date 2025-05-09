Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal’s daughter was reportedly arrested among the chaotic scene at Columbia University in New York on Wednesday when anti-Israel activists shoved their way into a library.

Sources told the New York Post that 18-year-old Ramona Sarsgaard received a desk appearance ticket for criminal trespassing. The outlet noted she is a student at Columbia College.

The outlet continued:

The actress’s daughter — who Gyllenhaal shares with husband Peter Sarsgaard — was one of nearly 80 agitators arrested while storming the university’s Butler Library Wednesday evening as students prepared for final exams. … As of Thursday, the elite Morningside Heights school had handed down at least 65 interim suspensions to students who were part of the chaos, pending further investigation, a school official said. It’s unclear if Sarsgaard was one of those suspended.

Approximately 80 protesters were arrested after storming into the university’s Butler Library, Breitbart News reported on Thursday.

“The demonstrators, many of whom were masked and wearing kaffiyehs, disrupted students preparing for exams, defaced property, and declared the library a ‘liberated zone’ in support of Palestinian activism,” the outlet said.

Video footage shows a stream of protesters entering the library shouting, “Free, free, free Palestine!”:

Following the library takeover, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “Pro-Hamas thugs are no longer welcome in our great nation,” noting that the United States is reviewing the visa statuses of people involved in the demonstration.

Two Columbia University Public Safety officers were hurt during the protest, according to UPI. “After protesters were physically removed from the library, clashes broke out between demonstrators and New York Police Department and campus security in other parts of the campus,” the article said.

Video footage shows some of the chaos:

Meanwhile, clips taken outside the library caught the moment protesters chanted, “We will honor all our martyrs, all our children, sons, and daughters”:

According to Fox News, police reportedly arrested 19 men and 61 women during the demonstration.

“Protesters renamed the Butler Library ‘Basel Al-Araj Popular University.’ Students at the Ivy League institution said protesters climbed on a desk and chanted ‘Free Palestine,’ and demanded that the university divest from Israel,” the article read.