An illegal alien has finally been nabbed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after having snuck into the United States more than a decade ago, as well as being convicted of sexually abusing a child in Maryland, among other convictions.

Luis Portillo-Henriquez, a 39-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border as a “got-away” at least 14 years ago. In April 2010 and September 2017, Portillo-Henriquez was convicted of drunk driving and driving without a license in Baltimore County, Maryland.

For both of those convictions, Portillo-Henriquez was given probation.

In August 2021, Portillo-Henriquez was arrested in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and charged with a traffic violation. The following month, he was arrested and charged with drunk driving in Frederick County, Maryland.

In March 2023, Portillo-Henriquez was arrested in Baltimore, Maryland, and charged with driving with a suspended license. That same month, he was arrested and charged in Baltimore with second-degree rape, second-degree child abuse, sexual abuse of a minor in the same house, two counts of third-degree sexual offense, and fourth-degree sexual offense.

In August 2023, Portillo-Henriquez was convicted of sexually abusing a child in the same household and sentenced to 25 years in prison. The court then suspended all but 18 months of his sentence.

In April 2023, Portillo-Henriquez was convicted in Frederick County for drunk driving and sentenced to a year in prison. In April of this year, Portillo-Henriquez was convicted of traffic violations in Prince George’s County, and in May, he was convicted of driving with a suspended license.

This month, Portillo-Henriquez was arrested by ICE agents in Ellicott City, Maryland, and issued a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge. He remains in ICE custody pending his deportation.

