Former President Donald Trump criticized former House Speaker Paul Ryan as “very disloyal” and called for Rupert Murdoch and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, to get Ryan off their board.

In a post on Truth Social, the former president ripped into Ryan, who is a Fox Corporation Board of Directors member, calling him a “weak and ineffective RINO.” Trump’s post comes after Ryan gave an interview on June 11, on the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” stating that Trump was “unfit for office.”

“Nobody can ever trust Fox News, and I am one of them, with the weak and ineffective RINO, Paul Ryan, on its Board of Directors,” Trump wrote. “He’s a total lightweight, a failed and pathetic Speaker of the House, and a very disloyal person. Romney was bad, but Paul Ryan made him look worse. As a team, they never had a chance.”

Trump continued, “Rupert and Lachlan, get that dog off your Board – You don’t need him. ALL YOU NEED IS TRUMP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/112644111233618072

In his interview, Ryan said that he does not support President Joe Biden and that his “policies are terrible,” adding that he hates “the fact that” he feels like he has “to write in a Republican” like he did during the 2020 presidential election.

“I voted for him in 2016, hoping that there was gonna be a different kind of person in office,” Ryan added. “And I do think character is a really important issue. If you put yourself above the Constitution as he has done I think that makes you unfit for office.”

On Monday, the editorial board for the New York Post published an article that advocated for North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) to be Trump’s pick for vice president, while Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was floated as a good second option to serve as Trump vice president.

Murdoch’s News Corp. owns the New York Post, Dow Jones & Company, which publishes the Wall Street Journal, along with other outlets in Australia and the United Kingdom. Murdoch also controls Fox Corporation, which owns Fox News.

The article also went on to criticize Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), writing that he “sought to suspend all US aid to Ukraine, and his opposition to abortion goes well past Trump’s.”

Vance, by contrast, sought to suspend all US aid to Ukraine, and his opposition to abortion goes well past Trump’s. The former Marine turned tech venture capitalist and author is yet to complete even two years of public service. Fair enough that at 39 he’s still evolving, but he makes us think of what Ann Coulter might be like if she’d gone into elective politics: plenty bright, solidly right – but a bit erratic. Young and ambitious, he seems the most likely to compete with Trump for attention, destabilizing the campaign.

Vance has been floated as a favored pick to serve as Trump’s vice president.