Former President Donald Trump ripped President Joe Biden at Thursday night’s debate for weaponizing the justice system against him.

After the debate moderators brought up the topic of January 6, Trump directed viewers’ attention to his multiple indictments under the Biden administration.

“What happened to the United States reputation under this man’s leadership is horrible, including weaponization, which I’m sure, at some point, you’re talking about, where he goes after his political opponent because he can’t beat me fair and square,” Trump said.

“On January 6, we were energy independent. On January 6, we had the lowest taxes ever. We had the lowest regulations ever,” Trump said.

“On January 6, we were respected all over the world. All over the world, we were respected,” he added.

Trump previously encouraged Biden to undergo drug testing and vowed to take a drug test if Biden did.

Seventy percent would have liked to see both Biden and Trump undergo drug testing before the debate, according to a DailyMail.com/TIPP survey.

Trump is the “expected winner” of the debate, but most say the results will not change their voting intent, a recent Economist/YouGov found.

When asked which candidate is expected to win in November, Trump led Biden by ten points (48-38 percent), according to a Wednesday New York Times/Siena poll.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.