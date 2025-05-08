3 Doors Down Singer Announces Stage 4 Kidney Cancer Diagnosis: ‘We Serve A Mighty God, And He Can Overcome Anything’

Brad Arnold, the lead singer of the rock band 3 Doors Down, revealed Wednesday that he has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer. “That’s not real good, but we serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything,” the “It’s Not My Time” singer said.

“Got some not so good news for you today,” Arnold began in a video to fans, posted to the band’s Instagram account. “I’d been sick a couple of weeks ago, and then I went to the hospital and got checked out, and had actually got the diagnosis that I had a clear cell renal cell carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung.”

Watch Below:

“And that’s stage four, and that’s not real good. But, you know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So, I have no fear. I really sincerely am not scared of it at all,” the singer of the 2000 hit “Kryptonite” continued.

Arnold went on to disclose that in light of the diagnosis, 3 Doors Down will unfortunately be canceling its upcoming tour with Creed.

“It is gonna force us to cancel our tour this summer, and we’re sorry for that,” he said, adding, “I’d love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get.”

“And I think it is time for me to go listen to my ‘It’s Not My Time’ a little bit, right?” Arnold added.

Listen Below:

“Thank you guys so much. God loves you. We love you. See you,” the “Be Like That” singer concluded in his video announcement.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Arnold wrote, “Thank you for all the memories so far. Now, I believe ‘ITS NOT MY TIME’ is really my song. This’ll be a battle so we need our prayers warriors! Thank y’all for being the best fans in the world. We love y’all!”

Creed frontman Scott Stapp took to the comment section of the 3 Doors Down post, writing, “If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it’s YOU brother.”

“You and your family are in my prayers daily,” Stapp continued. “We can do ALL things through CHRIST. I think I can speak for all of us, we are lifting you up in prayer right now believing without doubt for your total healing! I love you bro.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) is the most common type of kidney cancer,” which “affects the tubules that filter waste from your blood.”

“Treatment commonly involves surgery to remove the tumor or your entire kidney,” but depending on how advanced the cancer by the time it is discovered, other treatments may be necessary, the hospital notes.

