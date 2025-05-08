Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Gulf of America’ Renaming Bill Passes House

The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday to codify President Donald Trump’s “Gulf of America” executive order, with only one Republican joining the Democrats in voting against the name change.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) directed her staff to begin the legislative process of changing the name of the “Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America” just moments after Trump announced his intention to do so weeks before he was inaugurated in January, Breitbart News reported.

“Congress has to do this because we have to fund the name change in maps… We have to fund the name change through all types of, you know, like the military, FAA, etc,” the congresswoman explained in an interview with conservative personality Benny Johnson:

“It’s absolutely the right thing to do. We change post office names all the time up here,” Greene added. “You better bet we are absolutely going to change the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Let’s go!”

Her bill passed the lower chamber in a 211-206 vote Thursday morning, with Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) the sole Republican representative to side with every single Democrat.

“It just seems juvenile,” Bacon told CNN on Tuesday. “We’re the United States of America. We’re not Kaiser Wilhelm’s Germany or Napoleon’s France. I just — we’re better than this. It just sounds like a sophomore thing to do.”

In the Senate, the bill would need seven Democrats or independents to join Republicans in order to meet the 60-vote threshold.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.