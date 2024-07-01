Nearly one-third of voters said the first 2024 presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden made them more likely to vote for Trump, and most believe Democrats should replace Biden with a different nominee, a Suffolk University/USA Today survey found.

More than three-quarters of respondents said they watched at least some of the debate that took place Thursday, and nearly one-third, 31 percent, said it made them “more likely to vote for Trump.” Just 11 percent said it made them more likely to vote for Biden, and a plurality, 44 percent, said the debate did not impact their decision.

Regardless, half, 50 percent, believe Trump won the debate, compared to just 11 percent who believe Biden won.

The survey asked respondents of the Democratic Party should replace Biden with a different nominee — a question at the forefront of many minds following Biden’s lackluster debate performance, and 54 percent said yes, Democrats should. Jut 37 percent said they should not.

WATCH — “Panic!” CNN Panel in Full Meltdown over Biden’s Disastrous Debate Performance:

CNN

The survey asked respondents the same question regarding Trump and Republicans, and while 46 percent said Trump should not be replaced, 51 percent said he should be.

However, the survey found Democrats more discontented than Republicans, as more than four out of ten Democrats believe Biden should be replaced as their nominee. Just 14 percent of Republicans said the same of Trump.

The overall survey was taken June 28-30, among 1,000 registered voters. It has a +/-3.1 percent margin of error.

The survey follows widespread panic from Democrats following Biden’s debate performance Thursday, which was largely hallmarked by the president oftentimes wide-eyed and stumbling over his own words, even freezing at one point and using the debate to resurrect several debunked Democrat talking points, including the “very fine people” hoax.

WATCH — What Was That?! Biden Coughs, Stumbles, Rambles His Way Through Debate After Week of Rest and Prep:

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

Biden’s family, however, is reportedly encouraging him to charge on and stay in the race.