WATCH: Biden Freezes Mid-Answer Minutes into Debate

President Joe Biden froze and appeared disoriented for a noticeable time while fielding a question minutes into his debate with former President Donald Trump.

Biden’s apparent freeze came while he was advocating for tripling taxes on billionaires, and it lasted for more than ten seconds until the remainder of his time expired.

CROOKED JOE BIDEN IS MELTING DOWN IN REAL TIME! pic.twitter.com/DPppm7q4G2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2024

He said in part:

We’d be able to help make sure that all those things we need to do, childcare, elder care, making sure that we continue to strengthen our healthcare system, making sure that we’re able to make every single solitary person eligible for what I’ve been able to do with the COVID, excuse me, with dealing with everything we have to do with, look, if – we finally beat Medicare.

“Thank you, President Biden,” CNN moderator Jake Tapper interjected before Biden had found his footing and opened up the floor to Trump

Trump quickly hit Biden on Medicare and Social Security.

“Well, he’s right; he did beat Medicare,” Trump said. “He beat it to death, and he’s destroying Medicare because all of these people are coming in. They’re putting them on Medicare, they’re putting them on social security.”

He added Biden would “single-handily destroy Social Security.”

Biden’s apparent confusion on stage comes as concerns regarding his mental fitness and age have been well-documented among the American electorate.

May’s Harvard-Harris poll found “55 percent of registered voters, including 26 percent of Democrats, said they had doubts about his mental fitness, and 66 percent, including 34 percent of Democrats, said he is ‘showing he is too old’ for the job,” as Breitbart News reported.