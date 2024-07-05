A majority of likely voters believe Democrats should ditch President Joe Biden after his poor debate display, a new poll found.

The Rasmussen Reports survey released on Friday found that 55 percent of voters agree Biden should step aside, including 38 percent who “strongly agree.” Thirty-six percent of survey respondents disagree with the suggestion that Biden step aside, including 21 percent who “strongly disagree.”

Interestingly, nearly half of Democrats (48 percent) “at least somewhat agree” that Biden should step aside and let his party select another candidate, according to the survey report. That opinion is shared by 62 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party. Conversely, 45 percent of Democrats, 31 percent of Republicans, and 30 percent of unaffiliated voters disagree with Biden stepping aside.

A third (33 percent) of likely voters say Democrats would be better off with Vice President Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate if Biden steps aside, but half (50 percent) say Democrats should choose someone else, the poll found. Seventeen percent of respondents are unsure.

By political affiliation, 45 percent of Democrat voters say their party would be better positioned making Harris their presidential candidate, while 39 percent of Democrats say the party would be better off with another replacement for 81-year-old Biden.

Twenty-eight percent of Republicans and 25 percent of unaffiliated voters say Kamala would be a suitable replacement for Biden, while 57 percent of Republicans and 55 percent of unaffiliated voters say Democrats should choose someone else, the survey found.

Younger voters are much more likely to say Democrats should dump Biden in favor of another candidate. Seventy-five percent of voters under 40 agree Biden should step aside and let the party choose someone else, compared to 48 percent of voters ages 40-64, and 46 percent of voters ages 65 and older, according to the poll report.

Overall, 57 percent of respondents say Trump won the June 27 debate. Just 22 percent say Biden won, and 21 percent are unsure who won.

“While 45 percent of Democrats believe that Biden won the debate, just nine percent (9 percent) of Republicans and 10 percent of unaffiliated voters share that belief,” the survey report reads. “Eighty-four percent (84 percent) of Republicans, 25 percent of Democrats and 63 percent of unaffiliated voters think Trump won last week’s debate.”

The survey was conducted with 1,117 likely U.S. voters between June 30 and July 2. The margin of sampling error is ±3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.