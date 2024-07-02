President Joe Biden blamed his performance at Thursday’s presidential debate on his foreign travel schedule before the debate, adding that he “wasn’t very smart.”

During a fundraiser in Virginia on Tuesday, Joe Biden claimed he had “decided to travel around the world” before the debate, according to the Hill.

“I wasn’t very smart,” Biden said. “I decided to travel around the world a couple of times … shortly before the debate. I didn’t listen to my staff … and then I almost fell asleep on stage.”

Biden failed to mention that he returned to the United States 12 days before the debate against former President Donald Trump, and he spent a full week at Camp David preparing for the event.

News: Biden tries to explain debate performance at a private fundraiser in VA.

He spoke for about 6 minutes. pic.twitter.com/i3W5JY0fv3 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 2, 2024

“It’s not an excuse but an explanation,” Biden added.

During the presidential debate, Biden appeared confused, he froze, and he had trouble getting through his prepared closing statement without making errors. The president also spoke with a hoarse voice.

The Biden campaign stated that the president had “a cold.”

Biden also brought up several debunked false claims such as the “very fine people” hoax and the “suckers and losers” claim.

Biden’s debate performance has sent members of the media, Democrats, donors, and voters into panic, with some floating the idea of replacing him on the ballot as people began to question if Biden is able to serve another term as president.

While Democrats such as former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) have continued to support Biden, Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) became the first Democrat in office to announce that Biden should withdraw from the presidential election.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned on Tuesday about Biden’s mental health.