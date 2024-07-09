Former pollster for President Barack Obama, Fernand Amandi, published an internal survey on Monday that pushed Vice President Kamala Harris and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as better candidates than President Joe Biden.

The poll suggests that some Democrats are working behind the scenes to replace Biden with an alternative they believe can defeat former President Donald Trump.

Trump leads Biden in all key swing states, Emerson polling found Monday, while Trump also leads Biden by 3.4 percent in the RealClearPolling average.

Amandi’s poll, conducted by Bendixen & Amandi, found Harris leads Trump by one point (42-41 percent). Moreover, Clinton leads him by two points (43-41 percent).

The survey also found Trump leads Biden by one point (43-42 percent).

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) trailed Trump by three points (37-40 percent), the poll found, while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) was four points behind, (36-40 percent).

The poll sampled 1,000 likely voters from July 2-6 with a 3.1 percent margin of error.

“Are there alternatives that would be competitive with Trump? The answer is there are two: Clinton and Harris, who have a small, but significant, lead,” Amandi told Politico.

“Voters have significant concerns about President Biden’s advanced age, and their concerns have only grown louder,” he added. “But [they are] still not enough where it has made the race a blowout for Trump.”