Biden Replacement Announcement?

The following content is sponsored by Paradigm Press and written by economist Jim Rickards, former Pentagon and CIA adviser.

On August 19, the Democratic party will take the stage in Chicago and officially nominate their presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

But it’s possible their nominee will NOT be Joe Biden.

I’m Jim Rickards, former adviser to the White House, and I’ve been saying for the past four years that Biden is not fit to be president.

But after his abysmal performance at the first presidential debate, Joe Biden’s own party is turning against him as well.

CNN reports:

From the New York Times:

And from the Wall Street Journal:

This is NOT a shock, not to me. I’ve been warning of the Democrats’ plan to rig the election for months.

And I believe they have already secretly selected someone to take his place.

Ahead of the Democratic National Convention on August 19, we could witness a blatant and disturbing threat to democracy that will result in the worst national crisis of the past 50 years.

You need to prepare yourself immediately.

It’s critical to make sure your investments are in order before the epic economic meltdown this could cause.

I’ve created a crisis plan with everything you need to know. Click here now!