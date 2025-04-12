Mark Hamill Shares Meme Hoping Trump Will ‘Just Die’ in BlueSky’s Fever Swamp

Disney’s Stars Wars star Mark Hamill took his Trump derangement to a new level this week, sharing a meme on the anti-MAGA social media cesspool Bluesky, hoping President Donald Trump would “Just Die.”

“Amazing that without even mentioning a name, EVERYONE knows exactly who it’s referencing,” Hamill captioned his post, sharing the meme that simply read: “For Godsake Just Die.”

Mark Hamill was right. The replies to the meme are awash with people either wishing for President Trump’s death or they’re sharing similar memes showing him dead. Here’s a sample of the leftist bloodlust.

Hamill loves his anti-Trump memes. The last time we heard from him he was siding with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his Oval Office meeting with President Trump devolved into a shouting match. Hamill called Trump and Vice President JD Vance “a disgrace to our country.”