Mark Hamill Shares Meme Hoping Trump Will ‘Just Die’ in BlueSky’s Fever Swamp

Disney’s Stars Wars star Mark Hamill took his Trump derangement to a new level this week, sharing a meme on the anti-MAGA social media cesspool Bluesky, hoping President Donald Trump would “Just Die.”
“Amazing that without even mentioning a name, EVERYONE knows exactly who it’s referencing,” Hamill captioned his post, sharing the meme that simply read: “For Godsake Just Die.”
Amazing that without even mentioning a name, EVERYONE knows exactly who it’s referencing.
— Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) April 10, 2025 at 6:49 PM
Mark Hamill was right. The replies to the meme are awash with people either wishing for President Trump’s death or they’re sharing similar memes showing him dead. Here’s a sample of the leftist bloodlust.
I can’t imagine!
— sanityrules.bsky.social (@sanityrules.bsky.social) April 11, 2025 at 12:24 PM
— whistlertimbc.bsky.social (@whistlertimbc.bsky.social) April 10, 2025 at 8:01 PM
— Schwatzy aka: Art Schultz – Liberal (@schwatzi.bsky.social) April 10, 2025 at 8:13 PM
Hamill loves his anti-Trump memes. The last time we heard from him he was siding with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his Oval Office meeting with President Trump devolved into a shouting match. Hamill called Trump and Vice President JD Vance “a disgrace to our country.”
