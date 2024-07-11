More Democrats Call on Joe Biden to Exit Race: ‘Crisis of Confidence’

More Democrats have called on President Joe Biden to exit the 2024 race on Thursday despite his refusal to step down.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) stepped into new territory on Thursday by not only calling for Biden to step down but also calling for him to resign.

“I’ve spent the past two weeks listening to my constituents express their concerns about the President’s age and health. Like most people I represent in Southwest Washington, I doubt the President’s judgement about his health, his fitness to do the job, and whether he is the one making important decisions about our country, rather than unelected advisors,” said Gluesenkamp Perez in a statement.

“Americans deserve to feel their president is fit enough to do the job. The crisis of confidence in the President’s leadership needs to come to an end. The President should do what he knows is right for the country and put the national interest first,” she added.

Woah – Rep. Marie Glusenkamp Perez suggests that Biden should not only withdraw from the race but also resign from office. “I doubt the President’s judgement about his health, his fitness to do the job, and whether he is the one making important decisions about our country,… — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) July 11, 2024

Later in the day, Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) called upon the president to resign following his press conference on NATO.

“Joe Biden’s record of public service is unrivaled,” Himes posted on X. “His accomplishments are immense. His legacy as a great president is secure.”

“He must not risk that legacy, those accomplishments and American democracy to soldier on in the face of the horrors promised by Donald Trump,” Himes added.

NEWS: Moments after President Biden concluded his news conference, House Intel top Democrat JIM HIMES calls on Biden to step aside. He calls Biden a “remarkable leader of unparalleled public service” but he no longer believes that Biden is the strongest candidate to beat Trump. pic.twitter.com/HopmvLBBRv — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) July 12, 2024

Likewise, Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA) told Politico after Biden’s press conference, “Today I ask President Biden to withdraw from the presidential campaign. The stakes are high, and we are on a losing course.”

