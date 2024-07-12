Colorado Democrat Lawmaker Begs Joe Biden to Step Aside: ‘Please Pass the Torch’

Another Democrat lawmaker is begging President Joe Biden to step aside, urging him to “please pass the torch” to someone else.

U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-CO) released a statement after Biden’s “big boy” NATO press conference, as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) urged colleagues to wait it out. In the statement, Pettersen called Biden a “good man who has served this country faithfully and admirably over his decades of service.”

Peterson gave a brief background, noting that she served as an organizer of Biden’s 2008 campaign, largely attributing her “path of public” service to him.

“I have a deep admiration and love for Joe Biden and all he has done for our country, which is why this decision is so painful, but my son and my constituents can’t suffer the consequences of inaction at this critical moment,” she wrote, again praising Biden as someone whom she believes saved the country.

Nevertheless, she said she is now asking him to save the country by stepping aside.

“Please pass the torch to one of our many capable Democratic leaders so we have the best chance to defeat Donald Trump,” she begged, deeming former President Donald Trump “the greatest threat to the foundation of this country that we have ever faced.”

“I want to thank President Biden from the bottom of my heart and on behalf of every resident of Colorado’s 7th Congressional District,” she continued, heaping praise on the decades-long politician.

“You have done so much for our country, and I know you will continue to do what’s right for our future,” she added.

With deep appreciation and love, @joebiden please pass the torch. Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/AN0c3JcApF — Brittany Pettersen (@pettersen4co) July 12, 2024

Her statement follows Biden’s Thursday press conference, where he remained absolutely defiant, making it clear that he has no intentions of dropping out of the race, and remained in complete denial of any decline — either physically or mentally. Rather, Biden touted reports from his doctors, admitting to only having issues with one of his feet. Further, Biden denied reports that he wanted to end his days early due to waning stamina, contending that he simply needs to pace himself.

“That’s not true,” Biden said, denying the reports that he wants to end his days early.

WATCH — Biden Appears Confused, Angry, Awkward After Questioned About His “Limits”

The White House

“Look, what I said was, instead of my every day starting at seven and going to bed at midnight, it’d be smarter for me to pace myself a little more. And I said, for example … instead of starting a fundraiser at nine o’clock, start at eight o’clock. People get to go home by ten o’clock. That’s what I’m talking about,” he said, attempting to make it sound like that request was about getting other people home earlier — not necessarily himself.

“I always have an inclination — whether I was playing sports or doing politics — just to keep going … I just got to just pace myself a little more,” he said.

“Pace myself — and, the next debate, I’m not going to be traveling in 15 time zones a week before,” he added, repeating one of the White House’s belated official excuses for his lackluster debate performance.

Other Democrat lawmakers who have called on Biden to drop out this week include Rep. Pat Ryan (NY) and Rep. Brad Schneider (IL).

RELATED — “Listen to Him”: Biden Gives Strange Final Message as Reporters Yell over Aides Ending WH Presser

White House