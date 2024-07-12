“Passing the torch is the best thing Biden can do to protect his climate legacy and ensure we keep building on it,” the left-wing Sunrise Movement said, starring as one of the latest to call on President Biden to step aside in the presidential race.

Sunrise Movement Executive Director Aru Shiney-Ajay issued a lengthy statement on the matter on Friday, the day after Biden’s “big boy” NATO press conference, where he wholly dismissed his skeptics expressing concern about his mental acuity and physical stamina. During that same press conference, Biden mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump,” feeding ongoing concerns about his sharpness, or lack thereof.

While a handful of congressional Democrats are calling on Biden to step aside, the Sunrise Movement is the latest group to join their ranks.

“For the future of our democracy and our planet, we must defeat Trump this November. If Trump wins, he will demolish President Biden’s historic climate achievements, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and American Climate Corps. Another Trump Presidency would cause catastrophic and irreversible damage to our climate,” Shiney-Ajay said in a statement, calling on the Democrat Party to “seriously assess whether Joe Biden can successfully convince voters and energize volunteers.”

“After speaking with young people around the country over the last few weeks, I’m concerned that Joe Biden isn’t positioned to mobilize young people and win in November,” Shiney-Ajay continued, asserting that Biden was able to energize young people in the last election. However, the Sunrise Movement now fears that the “already low enthusiasm has continued to drop” post-debate.

“To be very clear, regardless of who the Democratic candidate is, our plan is the same: to persuade young voters to turn out for the Democratic nominee in order to defeat Trump. With another ticket that energizes young volunteers, we could contact up to twice as many voters this fall,” Shiney-Ajay continued, warning young voters that losing the election could “alter the rest of our lives.”

“Joe Biden’s next climate legacy-defining act must be to pass the torch to a new nominee,” Shiney-Ajay said, emphasizing, “The stakes are too high. We can’t afford to ignore the warning signs in front of us.”

The call from the progressive group comes as Biden continues to remain absolutely defiant, refusing to step down as the presumptive Democrat nominee, doubling down on that decision during Thursday’s press conference.

“I’m determined on running,” he said during the press conference, asserting he would address Democrat skeptics “by seeing — letting them see me out there.”

