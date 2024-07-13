The Trump campaign said former President Donald Trump “is fine” after images showed blood on the former president’s face after many said they heard gunshots at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

“He is fine,” the campaign said.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” the campaign added.

The White House said President Joe Biden received a briefing on the incident.

Shots were fired at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, roughly ten minutes into Trump’s speech.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.