Livewire *** Secret Service Rushes Trump out of Pennsylvania Rally After Shots Fired

Matthew Boyle

Former President Donald Trump was injured and rushed off stage by the U.S. Secret Service on Saturday evening in Butler, Pennsylvania, after shots were fired and may have hit him.

UPDATE 8:50 p.m. ET:

Trump just issued a statement on Truth Social saying he was shot and was in fact hit with a bullet:
“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump said. “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

UPDATE 8:47 p.m. ET:

Violent rhetoric from Democats and Trump critics is going to be very closely examined in the coming days, weeks, months, and years ahead after this assassination attempt. For instance, look at this from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a top Democrat:

UPDATE 8:43 p.m. ET:

Biden refusing to call it an “assassination attempt” is a huge deal:

UPDATE 8:42 p.m. ET:

Kamala Harris has finally, finally, finally weighed in here and her statement is almost identical to Biden’s statement:

UPDATE 8:41 p.m. ET:

CNN is reporting that the Trump rally attendee who was injured but did not die is in serious condition. Another person is dead, but little is known about the other victims here either. Not much has come out about the shooter, but CNN is calling the person a “serious assassin” who knew a lot about the security perimeter and more.

UPDATE 8:34 p.m. ET:

NewsMax is reporting that Pennsylvania law enforcement are saying that the bullets hit the teleprompter and glass from it may have hit Trump:

Meanwhile, Biden’s administration and Democrats have been denying Trump extra protection from the U.S. Secret Service:

UPDATE 8:24 p.m. ET:

Breitbart News is told by a reliable source that those rumors on social media that Trump may go to UFC this evening are NOT true.

UPDATE 8:23 p.m. ET:

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), the leading candidate for Trump’s vice president, says this was not an isolated incident and leftist rhetoric fueled this assassination attempt:

UPDATE 8:20 p.m. ET:

There are reports that Trump is still going to the UFC event tonight:

UPDATE 8:16 p.m. ET:

Biden says there is no place in America for this. Biden says Trump should have been able to conduct his rally peacefully, and he says he will keep the press informed if he speaks with Trump and as the investigation proceeds.

Biden is asked if it is an assassination attempt, and he says he has an opinion but will not make more comments until he has more facts.

UPDATE 8:14 p.m. ET:

CNN is reporting federal law enforcement now formally investigating this as an assassination attempt.

Biden is speaking now. He says he has tried to get a hold of Trump but has not reached him.

UPDATE 8:07 p.m. ET:

The Associated Press is confirming that Biden is set to address the nation this evening:

UPDATE 8:04 p.m. ET:

It’s worth noting here that Democrats and establishment media have spent years escalating their rhetoric against Trump:

One top Democrat even introduced legislation to try to strip Trump of Secret Service protection:

UPDATE 8:02 p.m. ET:

Democrat leaders like Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Bernie Sanders all issued statements before Joe Biden did:

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. ET:

Here is unconfirmed video allegedly of the shooter on a rooftop:

UPDATE 7:58 p.m. ET:

Biden finally–finally–issues a statement:

UPDATE 7:57 p.m. ET:

CNN is now reporting that the U.S. Secret Service shot and killed the shooter at the Trump rally. It was not self-inflicted.

Also, Donald Trump Jr. has spoken out publicly after speaking with his father who he says is in good spirits and will never give up:

UPDATE 7:55 p.m. ET:

CBS News posted this interview with someone who says they are an ER doctor who tried to help someone who was apparently shot near Trump:

CNN is reporting that at least one spectator at the Trump rally is dead, and another is injured, and the suspected shooter is dead and it is unclear if the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

UPDATE 7:52 p.m. ET:

The BBC posted this interview with someone who claimed to have seen the shooter. It’s worth noting these details are as-of-yet-unconfirmed but this interview is particularly illuminating:

UPDATE 7:51 p.m. ET:

Biden is thus far silent but apparently has been briefed on the shooting:

UPDATE 7:39 p.m. ET:

There are conflicting reports as to whether Trump was shot–“grazed” by a bullet–or affected by glass fragments:

UPDATE 7:36 p.m. ET:

RFK Jr. calls on all Americans to unite in prayer for Trump:

UPDATE 7:35 p.m. ET:

Leftist and establishment media outlets are showing just how terrible they are as this story plays out:

UPDATE 7:29 p.m. ET:

CNN is reporting the shooter was “neutralized,” which reporter Evan Perez says on air usually means the shooter is dead. “The shooter is no longer a threat,” Perez said law enforcement sources say.

Others are saying the same, and that another person at the rally is dead:

A man at the Trump rally is saying someone who was sitting next to him is also dead and shared this graphic image of the scene on Twitter.

UPDATE 7:28 p.m. ET:

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) says Biden is preparing to address the nation this evening:

UPDATE 7:20 p.m. ET:

There are several reports and sources suggesting possibly multiple shooters:

UPDATE 7:18 p.m. ET:

Reactions here from Mike Pence and Nikki Haley:

UPDATE 7:17 p.m. ET:

Just a few days ago, on Monday, Democrat President Joe Biden said on a conference call that he thought it was time to put Trump “in the bullseye”:

UPDATE 7:14 p.m. ET:

It appears as though someone is dead. It is unclear if it is the shooter or someone else:

It is unclear if the shooter is dead, but at least one report suggests the shooter might be:

UPDATE 7:12 p.m. ET:

U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick, who was in the front row, said it appears as though other people were shot:

UPDATE 7:10 p.m. ET:

We are starting to get a clearer picture of what happened. A closer review of the video–Breitbart News is working on cutting it up clearly and will post here when it’s ready–shows that as the sound of gunshots are fired Trump had just turned his head. Then, he grabs his ear before he drops below the podium and Secret Service agents rushed the stage to his side. The Secret Service agents then say “shooter is down” seconds later before they stand Trump up to walk him out. Trump is heard saying something about getting his shoes, and as blood is streaming down his face from his ear Trump can be seen pumping his fist in the air before he is escorted off the stage.

UPDATE 7:00 p.m. ET:

The New York Times reports, “There is blood visible on the left hand bleachers. It appears that a rallygoer might have been hit by a ricocheting bullet.”

UPDATE 6:49 p.m. ET:

More from the Trump campaign statement here:

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. said his father will never stop fighting to save the country:

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, just endorsed Trump and said he’s praying for his recovery:

UPDATE 6:47 p.m. ET:

Per the Associated Press, Trump has released a statement saying he is “fine”:

Trump is apparently being examined at a medical facility.

Also, the U.S. Secret Service issued a statement on the shooting:

UPDATE 6:44 p.m. ET:
A Pennsylvania congressman in the front row says he heard eight to 10 shots, and other people may have been hit:

UPDATE 6:42 p.m. ET:

Images and videos of the harrowing scene are streaming in, showing what appears to be blood on Trump’s face:

It’s unclear if Trump was shot, or if the apparent injuries he suffered happened in some other way. Details at this stage are scant. Trump’s current condition is also unclear.

It’s also unclear who was doing the shooting and whether they were alone or in a group. There are millions of questions forming right now in this dark moment.

