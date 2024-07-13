Livewire *** Secret Service Rushes Trump out of Pennsylvania Rally After Shots Fired

Former President Donald Trump was injured and rushed off stage by the U.S. Secret Service on Saturday evening in Butler, Pennsylvania, after shots were fired and may have hit him.

UPDATE 8:50 p.m. ET:

Trump just issued a statement on Truth Social saying he was shot and was in fact hit with a bullet:

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump said. “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

UPDATE 8:47 p.m. ET:

Violent rhetoric from Democats and Trump critics is going to be very closely examined in the coming days, weeks, months, and years ahead after this assassination attempt. For instance, look at this from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a top Democrat:

FLASHBACK: Never forget the time @GovWhitmer featured a sticker in her TV studio to “86 45”. Fortunately for America, they failed to do that today. @gretchenwhitmer pic.twitter.com/OtwwMJ5Mmz — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 8:43 p.m. ET:

Biden refusing to call it an “assassination attempt” is a huge deal:

Asked whether this was an assassination attempt against former president Trump, President Biden said: "I have an opinion but I don't have any facts."

He said he wanted to get all the facts before commenting. — Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) July 14, 2024

UPDATE 8:42 p.m. ET:

Kamala Harris has finally, finally, finally weighed in here and her statement is almost identical to Biden’s statement:

UPDATE 8:41 p.m. ET:

CNN is reporting that the Trump rally attendee who was injured but did not die is in serious condition. Another person is dead, but little is known about the other victims here either. Not much has come out about the shooter, but CNN is calling the person a “serious assassin” who knew a lot about the security perimeter and more.

UPDATE 8:34 p.m. ET:

NewsMax is reporting that Pennsylvania law enforcement are saying that the bullets hit the teleprompter and glass from it may have hit Trump:

NEW FROM PA STATE POLICE SOURCES:

President Trump was not struck by a bullet, but hit by glass fragments believed to have come from the shattered teleprompter from the gunfire. They were real bullets. They hit at least 2 people behind or near the stage and possibly more. — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) July 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Biden’s administration and Democrats have been denying Trump extra protection from the U.S. Secret Service:

BREAKING: A source familiar with Trump’s security detail tells @FDRLST that the former and future president’s detail has been asking for beefed up protection and resources for weeks, but has been rebuffed time and again by Biden’s DHS. DHS, which oversees Secret Service… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 14, 2024

UPDATE 8:24 p.m. ET:

Breitbart News is told by a reliable source that those rumors on social media that Trump may go to UFC this evening are NOT true.

UPDATE 8:23 p.m. ET:

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), the leading candidate for Trump’s vice president, says this was not an isolated incident and leftist rhetoric fueled this assassination attempt:

Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 14, 2024

UPDATE 8:20 p.m. ET:

There are reports that Trump is still going to the UFC event tonight:

BREAKING: President Trump will be at tonight’s UFC fight — Andrew McCarthy (@AMcCarthyNY) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 8:16 p.m. ET:

Biden says there is no place in America for this. Biden says Trump should have been able to conduct his rally peacefully, and he says he will keep the press informed if he speaks with Trump and as the investigation proceeds.

Biden is asked if it is an assassination attempt, and he says he has an opinion but will not make more comments until he has more facts.

UPDATE 8:14 p.m. ET:

CNN is reporting federal law enforcement now formally investigating this as an assassination attempt.

Biden is speaking now. He says he has tried to get a hold of Trump but has not reached him.

UPDATE 8:07 p.m. ET:

The Associated Press is confirming that Biden is set to address the nation this evening:

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Biden to deliver remarks to nation after apparent assassination attempt on Trump. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) July 14, 2024

UPDATE 8:04 p.m. ET:

It’s worth noting here that Democrats and establishment media have spent years escalating their rhetoric against Trump:

Mainstream media have spread a narrative of hatred against my friend Donald Trump. I hope they are proud of themselves. Disgusting people. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) July 13, 2024

One top Democrat even introduced legislation to try to strip Trump of Secret Service protection:

Leading Democrats introduced legislation intended to strip President Trump of Secret Service protection. They did that at the same time as Joe Biden called President Trump a "dictator," and Nancy Pelosi said President Trump "must be stopped." pic.twitter.com/x0L5Lq93bz — Alex Pfeiffer (@__Pfeiffer) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 8:02 p.m. ET:

Democrat leaders like Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Bernie Sanders all issued statements before Joe Biden did:

There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2024

As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 13, 2024

I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 13, 2024

Political violence is absolutely unacceptable. I wish Donald Trump, and anyone else who may have been hurt, a speedy recovery. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. ET:

Here is unconfirmed video allegedly of the shooter on a rooftop:

NEW: Video purportedly shows deceased shooter on roof near Trump rally pic.twitter.com/P0TtiQ0eaI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 7:58 p.m. ET:

Biden finally–finally–issues a statement:

Statement from President BIDEN pic.twitter.com/iY45V3WZj5 — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 7:57 p.m. ET:

CNN is now reporting that the U.S. Secret Service shot and killed the shooter at the Trump rally. It was not self-inflicted.

Also, Donald Trump Jr. has spoken out publicly after speaking with his father who he says is in good spirits and will never give up:

New – I just spoke to Donald Trump Jr who tells @ABC News he has spoken to his father who remains at the hospital. Don Jr. said his father is “in good spirits” as he remains under observation adding that his father is “never gonna stop”. — John Santucci (@Santucci) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 7:55 p.m. ET:

CBS News posted this interview with someone who says they are an ER doctor who tried to help someone who was apparently shot near Trump:

A CBS reporter posted this interview with an ER doctor who describes trying to assist one bystander who was shot in the head. pic.twitter.com/hlKpCbvjag — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 13, 2024

CNN is reporting that at least one spectator at the Trump rally is dead, and another is injured, and the suspected shooter is dead and it is unclear if the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

UPDATE 7:52 p.m. ET:

The BBC posted this interview with someone who claimed to have seen the shooter. It’s worth noting these details are as-of-yet-unconfirmed but this interview is particularly illuminating:

this BBC interview with a guy outside the security perimeter who claims he saw the shooter before he fired is absolutely wild pic.twitter.com/vJpKZTxSAe — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 7:51 p.m. ET:

Biden is thus far silent but apparently has been briefed on the shooting:

More from the White House: From a White House Official: The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump’s rally. The President is getting an updated briefing from the following individuals:

◦Kimberly Cheatle, Director of the United… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 7:39 p.m. ET:

There are conflicting reports as to whether Trump was shot–“grazed” by a bullet–or affected by glass fragments:

Butler county district attorney Richard Goldinger tells me Trump was grazed by gunfire but is safe. An audience member was killed and the shooter is dead. Another person is in serious condition, the prosecutor said. — Meryl Kornfield (@MerylKornfield) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 7:36 p.m. ET:

RFK Jr. calls on all Americans to unite in prayer for Trump:

Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 7:35 p.m. ET:

Leftist and establishment media outlets are showing just how terrible they are as this story plays out:

Washington Post is still claiming there were merely "loud noises" heard at the Trump rally. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/arrLcvdibs — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 13, 2024

Even in a horrifying moment such as this they just can’t help themselves. pic.twitter.com/REDIQvWaX8 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 7:29 p.m. ET:

CNN is reporting the shooter was “neutralized,” which reporter Evan Perez says on air usually means the shooter is dead. “The shooter is no longer a threat,” Perez said law enforcement sources say.

Others are saying the same, and that another person at the rally is dead:

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldlinger told me that the shooter is confirmed dead. One attendee at the rally is also confirmed dead. https://t.co/Sl5w5GUks2 — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) July 13, 2024

A man at the Trump rally is saying someone who was sitting next to him is also dead and shared this graphic image of the scene on Twitter.

UPDATE 7:28 p.m. ET:

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) says Biden is preparing to address the nation this evening:

Am told @JoeBiden will address nation tonight. For the good of the nation, please pray he will find the right words of respect for President Trump, who was targeted for assassination. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 7:20 p.m. ET:

There are several reports and sources suggesting possibly multiple shooters:

Just spoke on the phone to Ambassador Kip Tom, who was sitting in the front row at the Trump rally. He told me he believes there were two shooters, saying shots at President Trump came from different directions. He also saw others get hit. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 7:18 p.m. ET:

Reactions here from Mike Pence and Nikki Haley:

This should horrify every freedom loving American. Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalized. We are lifting up Donald Trump, the entire Trump family, and all in attendance in prayer. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 13, 2024

Karen and I are praying for President Trump and urge every American to join us. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 7:17 p.m. ET:

Just a few days ago, on Monday, Democrat President Joe Biden said on a conference call that he thought it was time to put Trump “in the bullseye”:

Biden told donors on a private call this afternoon: “It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.” — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 8, 2024

UPDATE 7:14 p.m. ET:

It appears as though someone is dead. It is unclear if it is the shooter or someone else:

🚨#BREAKING: County prosecutor has confirmed that one person has been killed in a shooting at Trump rally, the former president is safe at a undisclosed location pic.twitter.com/F8ulLdxBzz — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 13, 2024

CONFIRMED: Butler County District Attorney tells me one person is BELIEVED to be dead. Donald Trump is okay, he tells me. No information about the shooter right now. @WTAE — Mike Valente (@ValenteWTAE) July 13, 2024

It is unclear if the shooter is dead, but at least one report suggests the shooter might be:

From a source in Pennsylvania law enforcement: The shooter who attempted to assassinate President Trump has been killed by Pennsylvania State Police. — Mike Crispi (@MikeCrispiNJ) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 7:12 p.m. ET:

U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick, who was in the front row, said it appears as though other people were shot:

New: Dave McCormick was sitting in the front row of Trump's rally, and said it appeared someone behind him had been shot. Unclear on their condition. Said he saw a lot of blood. https://t.co/wxoXzwjUG7 — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 7:10 p.m. ET:

We are starting to get a clearer picture of what happened. A closer review of the video–Breitbart News is working on cutting it up clearly and will post here when it’s ready–shows that as the sound of gunshots are fired Trump had just turned his head. Then, he grabs his ear before he drops below the podium and Secret Service agents rushed the stage to his side. The Secret Service agents then say “shooter is down” seconds later before they stand Trump up to walk him out. Trump is heard saying something about getting his shoes, and as blood is streaming down his face from his ear Trump can be seen pumping his fist in the air before he is escorted off the stage.

UPDATE 7:00 p.m. ET:

The New York Times reports, “There is blood visible on the left hand bleachers. It appears that a rallygoer might have been hit by a ricocheting bullet.”

UPDATE 6:49 p.m. ET:

More from the Trump campaign statement here:

“He is fine.” Trump

Campaign statement reassuring he is ok: “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.” — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 13, 2024

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. said his father will never stop fighting to save the country:

He'll never stop fighting to Save America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qT4Vd0sVTm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2024

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, just endorsed Trump and said he’s praying for his recovery:

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 6:47 p.m. ET:

Per the Associated Press, Trump has released a statement saying he is “fine”:

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Trump says he is 'fine' in statement and says he is being checked at a medical facility — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) July 13, 2024

Trump is apparently being examined at a medical facility.

Also, the U.S. Secret Service issued a statement on the shooting:

An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available. — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 6:44 p.m. ET:

A Pennsylvania congressman in the front row says he heard eight to 10 shots, and other people may have been hit:

From Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) who was in the front row at the rally near Trump with Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Pennsylvania GOP Senate Candidate Dave McCormick at the rally. Meuser says he heard 8-10 shots. Says it appears mulitple people in the crowd may have been hit and were… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 6:42 p.m. ET:

Images and videos of the harrowing scene are streaming in, showing what appears to be blood on Trump’s face:

LORD JESUS, WE NEED YOU pic.twitter.com/RX65tj6jrQ — George (@BehizyTweets) July 13, 2024

It’s unclear if Trump was shot, or if the apparent injuries he suffered happened in some other way. Details at this stage are scant. Trump’s current condition is also unclear.

It’s also unclear who was doing the shooting and whether they were alone or in a group. There are millions of questions forming right now in this dark moment.

